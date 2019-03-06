Services
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
(201) 939-1050
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. Michael Villa
399 Hudson Terrace
Englewood Cliffs, NJ
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Mary's Church
280 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ
Liturgy
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
280 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ
Englewood Cliffs - Sister Bridget O'Shea, CSJP, 80, died peacefully at Holy Name Medical Center on March 4, 2019. She was born on February 10, 1939 in Kenmare, County Kerry, Ireland to the late Cornelius and Mary (nee O'Connor) O'Shea.

Sister Bridget entered the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace at St. Michael Novitiate, on September 12, 1960 and pronounced Final Vows there on June 20, 1968.

Sister taught at various Catholic Schools in Bergen County and Alabama. She was Principal at St. Elizabeth's in Wyckoff and St. Mary's in Dumont. She also served as Administrator at Villa Marie Claire, and Chaplain at Hackensack Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital in Passaic. Sr. Bridget served as Administrator at St. Michael Villa prior to her retirement in 2017.

Sister was pre-deceased by her sister, Ellen O'Shea, and brother, Denis O'Shea. She is survived by brothers Con, John and Timothy O'Shea in the United States and sisters Kathleen Tangney and Mary O'Sullivan and brothers Patrick and Murty O'Shea in Ireland.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7 from 2PM - 5PM in St. Michael Villa, 399 Hudson Terrace, Englewood Cliffs, NJ and on Friday, March 8 from 9:30AM - 10:45AM in St. Mary's Church, 280 Washington Avenue, Dumont, NJ followed by the Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11AM. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace, Shalom Center, 399 Hudson Terrace, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632-2806.

Arrangements made by Angelo G. Mania Funeral Directors.

