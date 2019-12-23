|
|
Sr. Catherine Duignan,CSJP
Englewood Cliffs - Sister Catherine Duignan, CSJP, 83 yrs old, died peacefully at St. Michael Villa on December 23rd. She was born on June 16, 1936 in Keadue, County Roscommon, Ireland, to the late Patrick Joseph Duignan and Mary Elizabeth Ryan.
Sister Catherine entered the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace at St. Michael Novitiate on September 8, 1950 and pronounced Final Vows on August 22, 1958.
Sister had a BA degree in education from Seton Hall University and an MA in Administration/Supervision from Manhattan College. She served at various schools in the Diocese of Paterson, Camden, the Archdiocese of Newark and Los Angeles as a teacher and Administrator.
Sister was predeceased by a brother, Peter, and sisters, Elizabeth Duignan and Anne McCabe. She is survived by a sister, Margaret Bohlmann, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 26th from 4-6 PM in St. Michael Villa, 399 Hudson Terrace, Englewood Cliffs, NJ with the Wake Service at 6 p.m. Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 27th at 9:30 AM in St. Michael Villa Chapel. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace, Shalom Center, 399 Hudson Terrace, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632-2806.
Arrangements made by Angelo G. Mania Funeral Directors