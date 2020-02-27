|
Sr. Gloria Machado, FMA
Haledon - Sr. Gloria Machado, FMA, died peacefully at St. Joseph Provincial Center, on Ash Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the age of 91. A Salesian Sisters for 71 years, Sr. Gloria arrived in the United States on May 24, 1961 as a refugee from Castro's Cuba. She spent her life teaching in Salesian Schools in Louisiana, Puerto Rico, Tampa, Miami, and New Jersey.
The Sisters will receive friends beginning at 1:00 on Saturday, February 29 at St. Joseph Provincial Center, 655 Belmont Avenue, Haledon. The Rosary will be prayed at 1:30 followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 2:30. Interment follows the Mass at the Salesian Sisters Cemetery, 659 Belmont Avenue, North Haledon.
