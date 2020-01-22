Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Joseph Provincial Center
655 Belmont Avenue
Haledon, NJ
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM
St. Joseph Provincial Center
655 Belmont Avenue
Haledon, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:30 PM
St. Joseph Provincial Center
655 Belmont Avenue
Haledon, NJ
Interment
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
8:30 AM
Salesian Sisters Cemetery
659 Belmont Avenue
N. Haledon, NJ
Resources
Sr. Mary Palladino


1932 - 2020
Sr. Mary Palladino Obituary
Sr. Mary Palladino

Sr. Mary Palladino was born on October 31, 1932 in Vaccheria, Alba, Italy and died on January 21, 2020 at 87 years of age at St. Joseph Provincial Center, Haledon, NJ. A Salesian Sister for 68 years, she served lovingly and joyfully as an educator and catechist in numerous schools in the tri-state area and Florida.

Sisters, students, parents, and parishioners loved her joyful enthusiasm and endless energy making her easily approachable and a blessing to all.

The Sisters will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 PM on Thursday, January 23 at St. Joseph Provincial Center, 655 Belmont Avenue, Haledon. The Rosary will be prayed at 4:00 PM followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 5:30 PM. The interment will take place on Friday, January 24 at the Salesian Sisters Cemetery, 659 Belmont Avenue, N. Haledon at 8:30 AM.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com.
