Stacey A. Donovan
Glenwood - Stacey A. Donovan, of Glenwood NJ, passed away peacefully with her beloved husband by her side along with her family, October 31st, 2019 at the young age of 55.
Born in Brooklyn NY to the late John and Lois (Lightfoot) Young, Stacey grew up in Teaneck NJ, eventually after many adventures her husband and her were drawn to scenic Glenwood NJ ten years ago to put down roots in this charming hometown.
Stacey was an avid reader, gardener, an experience boater with a deep love for ocean sailing, the outdoors and an artistic talent for creating hand crafts and making holiday villages magical. She was a loving and devoted wife for 39 years they were together since the age of 16, first loves to the end. Stacey at times was a force to be reckoned with, yet not one family member can say she didn't at one time or another lend them a hand during a time of need. She carried family memories, history and would have you laughing at the silliest of things. She was an old soul with a sharp mind and quick whit. Always gave thoughtful gifts and knew each and every one of us better than we knew ourselves. Studied life and people. Was highly intelligent and well-read, in a way she was like her mother, and she even had her mother's beautiful eyes. Magical in her own special way we will forever carry a piece of her in our hearts and her our souls. Fly free into the wind hoist the sails, until we meet again we know you're watching over us now.
Predeceased by her parents, and a brother-in-law, Michael Donovan, Stacey is survived by her loving husband, James Donovan; siblings Liza (Young) Gardner and her husband Ty Gardner of Bradenton, FL, Jessica (Young) Knaust of Mt. Laurel, and John Michael Young of Clifton; mother and father-in-law Patricia and Michael Donovan; in-laws Kathy and Keenan Murphy and Susan and Vince Vargas, all of Brick; and nieces and nephews Corey, Katie, Lindsey, Alec, Bryan, Ronnie, Mallory, Katrina, Keri, Bailey, Samantha, Jordan, Vincent, Jessica, and Samantha.
Visitation for Stacey will be held on Monday, November 4th, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9PM at the Ferguson—Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, NJ 07462. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com