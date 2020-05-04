Stanley Adam RagenRochelle Park - Stanley Adam Ragen, 62, of Rochelle Park, NJ passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home on April 28, 2020.Stan as he liked to be called, was a loving husband and father. He always made sure his family, including the dogs, were taken care of no matter what they needed or wanted. He was truly a selfless man.Stan grew-up in Paterson, NJ with his mother and his grandfather. He worked briefly for Givaudan Fragrances in the lab before becoming a police officer on the Maywood Police Department (MPD) in Maywood, NJ. Stan worked for the MPD from September of 1981 to June of 1987. During his time with the MPD, Stan rescued an elderly woman from a house fire and was featured in the news for it. He left the MPD in June of 1987 to join the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as a Special Agent at 29-years old. In his own words, "I never would have thought that I would have a dream like that, to be at what is the premier Law Enforcement Agency out there."Stan was assigned to the New York Field Office, where he spent his career from June of 1987 to November of 2015. He was proud to be a member of the 'Possible' club, in Quantico. He served on numerous squads and was a member of the SWAT Team and the Evidence Response Team (ERT). As part of these teams, Stan was involved many of the major investigations handled by the New York Office, both foreign and domestic, such as TWA Flight-800 (NY), Egypt Air Flight 990 (RI), The El-Khobar Towers Bombing in Saudi Arabia, The Bombing of the USS Cole in Yemen, The bombings of the US Embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, and the September 11th (9/11) Attacks. He was a first responder and the Senior Team Lead/Coordinator for ERT for the initial days of the September 11th Attacks and continued to work at the WTC and surrounding areas. Stan also assisted in the NY response to Hurricane Marilyn in the US Virgin Islands, US Air Flight 1549 in NY, and Hurricane Sandy in NY. Stan received the FBI Director's Award for his work in the TWA-800 recovery/investigation. He received the FBI Medal for Bravery In 1993 as part of the NYO SWAT Team. He worked Crisis Management matters as both an Agent and Supervisor.Later in his career, Stan became a Supervisory Special Agent through hard work and dedication. He was always proud to say that he earned his desk. He became an instructor for both the FBI and FEMA. In 2013, he became the Special Assistant to the SAC until he retired in November of 2015 after 28 and a half years.More recently, Stan worked as a Senior Security Manager for the Durst Organization guarding the World Trade Center in New York. He worked his way up from Security Manager to Senior Security Manager in just 8 months, showing his work ethic and dedication.Outside of work, Stan was a member of ASIS and the New Jersey Police Honor Legion (NJHL). He was a Past President of the NJHL, serving from 2001-2003. When he was first elected president in 2001-2002, he was the first president representing a Federal Agency. He served on the Board of Directors until his death. He loved to watch movies and talk with his kids. He enjoyed grocery shopping and couponing. He loved Pugs. He loved all animals and would feed them anytime he saw them. He was an avid gun enthusiast and enjoyed going with his kids to the range and passing along his knowledge and techniques.Stan was predeceased by his mother, Joan Ragen in 1992 and his wife, Chiarina in 2018. He is survived by his two loving children, Stacey and Charles Ragen of Rochelle Park, NJ and his two beloved pugs, Pugsley and Phoebe.Visiting hours will be held May 8, 2020 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. PLEASE KEEP IN MIND THAT THERE IS ONLY 10 PEOPLE AT A TIME ALLOWED IN THE FUNERAL HOME PLEASE BE BRIEF AND PATIENT. The funeral service on Saturday is strictly private. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJAs an expression of sympathy, if you prefer over flowers memorial contributions in Stanley's memory may be made to, Ramapo Bergen Animal Shelter 2 Shelter Ln, Oakland, NJ, 07436 ,To leave an online condolence or for further information visit :