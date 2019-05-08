Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Berenzweig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Berenzweig

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stanley Berenzweig Obituary
Stanley Berenzweig

- - Stanley Berenzweig, age 98, passed away peacefully on Monday afternoon, May 6, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife of 71 years, Doris (nee Broder) Berenzweig on March 7, 2018. He is survived by his children, Marc, Mona, Gail, Evan, and Elyce, 9 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. A graveside service was held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. Donations in his memory may be made to the North Jersey Jewish Family Service. Arrangements are by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now