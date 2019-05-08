|
|
Stanley Berenzweig
- - Stanley Berenzweig, age 98, passed away peacefully on Monday afternoon, May 6, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife of 71 years, Doris (nee Broder) Berenzweig on March 7, 2018. He is survived by his children, Marc, Mona, Gail, Evan, and Elyce, 9 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. A graveside service was held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. Donations in his memory may be made to the North Jersey Jewish Family Service. Arrangements are by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.