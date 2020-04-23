|
|
Stanley Feldman
Norwood - Stanley Feldman, 89 of formerly of Fort Lee, residing at the Atria Norwood, NJ, died on April 18, 2020 from COVID 19. Beloved and adoring, husband of his surviving wife of 69 years of marriage, Gloria Feldman. He will be terribly missed. His children survive him, Rachelle Feldman Hurwitz, (Jerald) and Bruce A. Feldman (Pamela), grandfather to Aaron Jacob (pet name "Jake") Kahn (Carrie), Asher Lurie, Felicia Lurie, Daniel Feldman (Allie), Alyssa Feldman Churchill (Andrew) and great grandchildren Liam Kahn and Miles Kahn, his sister Carol Shushan (Arthur), brothers in law of Dr. Victor Garber (Joan) and Michael Garber z"l, sister in law Rochelle Hoffman (Peter), his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and their spouses, his many friends. Stanley grew up in Williamsburg, Brooklyn living with his loving and devoted parents, Harry and Pauline Feldman. Stanley lived among his mother's family as the oldest cousin. Harry came to America alone at 14 years of age, and made his way providing housing and food for the family as the superintendent and painting murals and graining for additional income. Stanley was raised that an honest day's work ended with a good meal and the old-world tradition followed throughout his life. He had a love of old-world food - a hot bialy, fresh lox, fresh herring, whitefish, onion and tomato. Stanley began his career in the shoe business opening his first store in the Flat Iron Building commuting from Staten Island. In 1958 the family moved to Englewood, NJ and Stanley began working at True Posture shoes on Palisade Avenue in Englewood, where he specialized in fitting children with special needs. Later in his life he would meet parents and grown children that would recall his fitting and special understanding that cured their walking problems and were so thankful for his care. He began working in the real estate business in the 1960s in Fort Lee and after several years working two jobs, he left the shoe business. He became part of the fabric of Fort Lee. He opened a real estate office in Fort Lee called Sword Real Estate, Inc. Sword Real Estate remained in Fort Lee for more than 50 years. Stanley served as real estate property manager and broker for many of the Fort Lee, Edgewater, Cliffside Park, Palisades Park apartment buildings and remained friends with the building owners and developers and customers with constant optimism and love of meeting new people. He served on the Board and later became President of the Fort Lee Chamber of Commerce and the Board celebrated his contributions and achievements for devotion to Fort Lee with a dinner in his honor as Man of the Year. He also was very active in the Fort Lee Kiwanis Club serving on that Kiwanis Board and then serving as President. He was often called upon as an expert on Fort Lee rent laws by various attorneys and he testified in the State Courts of New Jersey. He and his family were members of the Temple Emanuel of Englewood and later Gloria and Stanley joined the Fort Lee Jewish Community Center to attend services. In 1967 the family moved from Englewood to Old Tappan, NJ. Stanley designed and built his dream house. He and Gloria loved to invite their family and friends for barbeques and loved having everyone at their home for joyful gatherings. His hobbies were tennis, travel with Gloria and friends, attending boxing matches and recording boxing matches on the VCR, especially championship fights. He loved baseball and was a Brooklyn Dodger fan to the core and then became an faithful Met fan taking his family to many baseball games. His career in real estate and travel introduced him to many new friends and celebrities. In his final journey he moved to an assisted living facility with Gloria where he thrived and was reinvigorated and was the life of the facility. Always a wonderful son, husband and dad, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, brother in law, son in law, and cousin and nephew, he was loved by all. He never had a bad word for people and enjoyed the simple pleasures and his beautiful smile, wit, wisdom and laughter will be terribly missed. Stanley will be interred at a private ceremony of only immediate family at the Cedar Park and Beth El Cemeteries on April 23, 2020. Any contributions in his honor and memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association at Diabetes.Org, the Fort Lee Chamber of Commerce or the . Memorial services by Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel in Paramus, NJ. May Stanley Feldman's soul be bound in the bond of life-eternal and his memory serve as a blessing.