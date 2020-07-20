Stanley Hoyt Shields
Barnegat - Stanley Hoyt Shields, age 84, of Barnegat, NJ, formerly of Wyckoff and Mahwah, passed away peacefully at home on July 19, 2020. He was born to George and Dorothy Shields in Paterson, NJ. Beloved husband to Lois Shields for 59 years after being introduced by church youth group friends in Paterson. Loving father to Leslie and her husband Jeff Salkin, James Shields and his wife Rebecca and pre-deceased by his brother Donald. Devoted "Pop" to Grandchildren Allison and Nicole Salkin and Sydney, Taylor and Trevor Shields. Beloved "Uncle Stan" to nephew Jeffrey and Helen Shields and grandnieces Holly Gallagher and Heather Shields. Stan attended Eastside High School where he was a member of the Rifle Team. He graduated from Bloomfield College majoring in Business. Stan went on to work for the Ford Motor Company for thirty-two years, retiring at the age of fifty-six as a Heavy Truck Service Engineer in Ford's White Plains and Teterboro offices. After retiring, Stan and Lois divided their time among their Wyckoff and Port Charlotte FL homes. Stan enjoyed traveling, especially to Cancun, and seeing the world. Stan also loved to be at the Jersey shore and owned a boat for most of his life. Stan was a 50-year Freemason and was awarded the honorary 33rd degree of the Scottish Rite. Stan and his family have attended the Ramapo Reformed Church in Mahwah since 1970. Stan was a kind person who loved all living things including his two pet birds. His positive outlook on life inspired everyone around him. He loved his family intensely. We will miss you, Pop. Your love will live in our hearts forever. Family and Friends will gather to celebrate Stan's life at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ 07481, www.vpfh.com
, on Wednesday July 22 from 4pm - 7-pm. Funeral service to take place on Thursday July 23rd at 11:00 a.m. at Vander Plaat with internment to follow at the Wyckoff Reformed Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Stan's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(STJUDE.org
) or Shriner's Hospital for Children
(Shrinershospitalforchildren.org
)