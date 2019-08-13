|
Stanley J. Schiffman
Hackensack - Stanley J.Schiffman, age 94, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jozefine (née Israel), his daughters and sons in law Carla and Howard Israel, Jane and Andrew Friedman, and Judy Schiffman, his grandchildren Spencer and Eliza Israel and Sara Friedman. He was WWII vet and a long time active member of AZA, the Lions Clubs of Oradell and Hackensack and the Jewish Community Center of Paramus. Donations can be made to the Friendship Circle of Central Jersey. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 pm at Gutterman and Musicant Funeral Home 402 Park St, Hackensack with burial immediately following at Cedar Park Cemetery in Paramus