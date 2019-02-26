|
Stanley J. Siegel
- - Stanley J. Siegel, 89, died Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Ridgewood Center Nursing Home. He will be cremated and be buried at sea with his wife of almost 50 years, Etta Siegel.
Stanley J. Siegel, "Stan Jay", was a special education teacher and professional pianist and organist. In addition to earning a BA in Music from the University of Miami and a Masters in Educational Administration & Supervision from Seton Hall University, he also studied at the Juilliard School of Music and Columbia University. In addition to teaching throughout the tri-state area, he played the piano and organ for many nursing homes, temples and churches and volunteered for many charitable causes. He also directed choirs, plays and musical variety shows as well as worked with children at the CYO and other summer camps.
Mr. Siegel was also a great athlete, playing basketball, football, softball and golf. He was also a lifeguard and saved his own daughter from drowning.
He is survived by his daughter Debra Ann and sister Penina.
Arrangements are under the direction of "The Family Owned" Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd., Whiting. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com.