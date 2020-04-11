Services
Stanley J. Suszynski Sr.


1947 - 2020
Stanley J. Suszynski Sr. Obituary
Stanley J Suszynski Sr

It is with deep sadness that the family of Stanley J Suszynski Sr, 72 Beloved husband of Donna M (Nuzzi) Suszynski announces his passing away in Paramus Veterans Home on Wednesday April 8, 2020. Stanley was born in Jersey City on November 28th 1947. He grew up in West New York where he graduated from Memorial High school. Stanley enlisted in the Navy on September 27th 1966, shortly after moving to Cliffside Park. Stanley served on the USS Power in Vietnam until June 1, 1970. After his service in the Navy, Stanley worked at The Cliffside Park Post office for 32 years. Stanley enjoyed family vacations, fishing, crabbing, watching Jet games, Mets, and Yankee games. Stanley enjoyed cheering his children on in their activities. Stanley is survived by wife Donna, Loving father of Donnamarie Suszynski, Stanley J Suszynski Jr and his wife Margie. Dear Grandfather of Sara, Anthony, Shayna, Stanley III and Athena. Beloved son of Kathleen Suszynski and predeceased by John J Suszynski Sr. Loving brother of John J Suszynski Jr and his wife Jean. Brother in law of Paul A Nuzzi Jr, wife Arlene, Susan Stracquadanio and husband Gary. Uncle to John, Angela, Paul, Gloria and Valerie. Nephew to Sally Casavina. Cousin of Kathy, Camille and Vicki. In leu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to . Vorheesingwersen.com
