Stanley Jaffe
Clifton - Stanley Jaffe passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the Daughters of Miriam Rehabilitation & Nursing Home in Clifton N.J. He was 92. Funeral Service was at graveside on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, N.J.
During his nine-year residence in the Miriam Apartments, he entertained the residents singing in a monthly musical program.
Mr. Jaffe was born in the Bronx, New York as the youngest son of Louis and May Jaffe. His older brother George was the lead Trumpeter for the Lester Lanin Orchestra, and his Sister, Sylvia Penn, was a professional Pianist with her own band, so he grew up in a very musical family, but he was the one with the fabulous voice. His other brother, Fred, worked for ASCAP Music Publishing Company, and always brought home new music for Stan to try out in local Night Clubs. Stan attended the Actor's Studio in New York, wanting to pursue a career in the theater. But with the Country's involvement in World War II, he eventually joined the Army.
Prior to the War, his family had settled in In Keyport, N.J., and that is where he became involved in the used car business. Eventually, he built up a business as a used car Wholesaler, in between performing in the evenings at local country clubs and nightclubs.
He was a unique and generous man who was devoted to his family and friends. He had a buoyant personality and lite up any room he happened to enter. He loved to laugh and he had a great sense of style.
But most of all, he loved to sing whether solo or with a band; as long as he had a mic in his hand, He was ready to entertain.
He was married twice: with a daughter, Laura Kelly (Paul), and a son, Gregory, who predeceased him in 1994, from his first marriage. He spent the longest part of his life with his second wife, Roslyn Rolan (Fort Lee, NJ), and her children, Eliot Relles, (Amelia) in New York, NY and Cheryl Givner (Howard) in Scarsdale, NY. He had nine grandchildren.
In his memory, donations may be made to: The Jewish War Veterans, or The Daughters of Miriam Apartments & Center in Clifton, N.J. Funeral arrangements were made by Jewish Memorial Chapel of Clifton N.J.