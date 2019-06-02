Services
Kamienski Funeral Home
106 Locust Avenue
Wallington, NJ 07057
(973) 779-1967
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kamienski Funeral Home
106 Locust Avenue
Wallington, NJ 07057
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Kamienski Funeral Home
106 Locust Avenue
Wallington, NJ 07057
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary R.C. Church
Passaic, NJ
View Map
Paramus - Stanley Mierzwa, 94, of Paramus, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Born and raised in Maziarnia, Poland, Stanley immigrated to the United States in 1960. He lived in Passaic, Wallington, Toms River and Brick, settling in Paramus nearly 4 years ago. Stanley was a Mold Polisher for Beres Industries in Clifton for 19 years, retiring in 1994. He was a parishioner of Holy Rosary R.C. Church in Passaic and was proud to serve as a member of the Polish Guard Company as part of the Allied Forces under the U.S. Army at the end of World War II. Stanley loved nature and was an avid, proud and caring gardener, ahead of his time even using rainwater to water his plants and picking the bugs off his plants - no pesticides! He enjoyed picking mushrooms, you know, the "prawziwy grzyb", building a yearly smokehouse for his famous kielbasa and visiting Lodjas farm. Stanley was the beloved husband, of 60 years, to the late Catherine (Zak) Mierzwa, devoted father of Edward Mierzwa and his wife, Teresa, Teddy Mierzwa and his wife, Joanie, Stanley Mierzwa Jr. and his wife, Patricia, Zenon Mierzwa, Jane Wong and her husband, Ernie, and Maria Cardone and her husband, Brian, loving grandfather of 11 and caring great-grandfather of 8. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the visiting on June 3, 2019 from 3-7 PM at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 106 Locust Avenue, Wallington and the funeral at 9 AM on Tuesday. The Funeral Mass will begin at 10 AM at Holy Rosary R.C. Church in Passaic and the interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in South Hackensack. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.kamienskifh.com
