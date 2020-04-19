|
Stanley R. Chace
Leonia - Chace, Stanley R., age 77, loving son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend passed away on April 18, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19 following a stroke.
Stanley was born on March 3, 1943 to the late Secor D. and Mildred (Hemingway) Chace. He is survived by his sister Katherine C. Chace, brother Ronald D. Chace and wife Maryann, sister Susan D. Smith and husband Kenneth, and sister-in-law Virginia Chace. He was predeceased by sister Barbara J. Quinton and husband Richard, brother Donald D. Chace and brother Robert R. Chace. Stanley was a loving uncle to his adoring nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and two great-great nieces. He will also be missed by his many cousins.
Stan's love for the Adirondacks of New York found him spending his time in Johnsburg, NY enjoying the mountains and the family's home away from home (1976-1988). He then took great pride in running his motel in Warrensburg, NY (1988-1996), before returning to Leonia, NJ.
A private family service will be held at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. The Chace Family is in the care of Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home., Fort Lee, NJ.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a . For updates visit www.frankpatti.com.