Services
Richards Funeral Home Inc
1440 Union Valley Rd
West Milford, NJ 07480
(973) 728-8989
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Richards Funeral Home Inc
1440 Union Valley Rd
West Milford, NJ 07480
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Richards Funeral Home Inc
1440 Union Valley Rd
West Milford, NJ 07480
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St Joseph's Church
454 Germantown Rd.
West Milford, NJ
View Map
Stanley R. Haftek

Rowland, PA - Stanley R. Haftek, 76, of Rowland, PA formerly of West Milford, NJ passed away February 22, 2019. Mr. Haftek was born to Stanley and Helen (Morozewicz) Haftek and raised in Paterson, NJ. He was a 1960 graduate of Central High School. An Army veteran, he was stationed in France as part of the Army Signal Corps. He married Marie (Winkler) in 1966 and they settled first in Wayne, NJ. Stanley worked hard by day and studied by night to earn a Bachelor's Degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. As their family grew, they moved to West Milford, NJ. Mr. Haftek became President and CEO of Kleerco, Inc., in Hawthorne, NJ, a position he held for 22 years before retiring. He was a caring businessman who thought of his employees as family. In his spare time, he enjoyed working in his yard, trademark cigar in his mouth. Stan was a lover of animals , especially his dogs. Upon moving to Rowland, PA, with wife, Marie, after retirement, it wasn't uncommon to find a herd of deer in the yard looking for treats. In his retirement, he spent many happy hours behind the wheel of his '67 Camaro, both at car shows, and driving on the tracks at Pocono Speedway and Watkins Glen. Stan was a devoted grandfather to seven, who affectionately called him "Boppa". He is survived by his loving wife, Marie (Winkler) Haftek. Beloved father of Karen Haftek Konrad and husband James of Pen Argyl, PA, Gary Haftek and wife Eileen of Warwick, NY, and Robert Haftek of Hardyston, NJ. Brother of Eileen Phillips of Riverdale, NJ. Grandchildren Courtney, Kirsten, Jamie, Kaylee, Lyndsey, Liam and Sean, who will all greatly miss their Boppa. Visiting hours Tuesday February 26th from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Rd. West Milford. Funeral mass, Wednesday 11 am at St Joseph's Church, 454 Germantown Rd. West Milford. Private disposition. In lieu of flowers donations to , stjude.org/memorial would be appreciated.
