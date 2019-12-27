|
|
Rev. Stanley S. Kostrzomb
Lyndhurst - Rev. Stanley S. Kostrzomb, 73, of St. Michael the Archangel Church, Lyndhurst died Sunday, December 22, 2019.
He was ordained on May 28, 1977 by the Most Rev. Peter L. Gerety. Since 2003 he has served as Pastor at St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Lyndhurst, he also was the Chaplain of their Knights of Columbus Council # 2396. Previously he was Parochial Vicar at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Maywood, Mount St. Andrew Villa, Paramus, St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, Linden, and St. Casimir Parish in Newark. He was the Administrator at St. Hedwig Parish, Elizabeth, St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, Linden and St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Jersey City. He also was a Chaplain at Holy Name Hospital, Teaneck.
He was he devoted son of the late Mary Ann ( nee Gardecki ) and the late Sigmund S. Kostrzomb; the dear brother of Eleanor Viventi; the cherished uncle of Steven and Thomas Viventi; and the loving great-uncle of Kayla, Alicia and Devon.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 30th at 10 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 624 Page Ave., Lyndhurst. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, 340 Ridge Rd., North Arlington. Visitation will be held on Sunday , December 29th at St. Michael the Archangel Church from 2p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Evening Prayer Service will begin at 6p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Parow Funeral Home 185 Ridge Rd., North Arlington.