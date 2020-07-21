Stanley Sabin
Rockleigh - Stanley Sabin, age 87, died on July 20 after living his final years at the Jewish Home at Rockleigh.
A lifelong resident of River Vale, New Jersey, Stanley was born in Hackensack Hospital in 1932, and graduated from Westwood High School in 1951 and from Rutgers University in 1955. After service in the military, he ran Pascack Dairy until the mid-1970s making home delivery of milk to families in the area. From 1979 to 1999 he and his wife owned and operated Book World, a book and card store in West Caldwell, NJ.
Stanley was active in community affairs. He volunteered at the River Vale Ambulance Corp and the Bergen County Kosher Meals on Wheels program, held various leadership roles with the River Vale Lions Club, and served as President of the Pascack Valley chapter of B'nei B'rith and of Temple Emanuel of Pascack Valley from 1979-1980. He was instrumental in the synagogue moving from its original location in Westwood to its current building in Woodcliff Lake.
He is survived by his wife, Leta, his two children, Jay and Melissa, his daughter-in-law, Wendy, and two grandchildren, Benjamin and Aliza.
A graveside, limited-attendance funeral was conducted on July 22 at Cedar Park & Beth El Cemeteries in Paramus.
Donations in his honor may be made to Temple Emanuel of Pascack Valley (tepv.org
) or to Rutgers Hillel (rutgershillel.org/donate
).