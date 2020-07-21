1/
Stanley Sabin
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley Sabin

Rockleigh - Stanley Sabin, age 87, died on July 20 after living his final years at the Jewish Home at Rockleigh.

A lifelong resident of River Vale, New Jersey, Stanley was born in Hackensack Hospital in 1932, and graduated from Westwood High School in 1951 and from Rutgers University in 1955. After service in the military, he ran Pascack Dairy until the mid-1970s making home delivery of milk to families in the area. From 1979 to 1999 he and his wife owned and operated Book World, a book and card store in West Caldwell, NJ.

Stanley was active in community affairs. He volunteered at the River Vale Ambulance Corp and the Bergen County Kosher Meals on Wheels program, held various leadership roles with the River Vale Lions Club, and served as President of the Pascack Valley chapter of B'nei B'rith and of Temple Emanuel of Pascack Valley from 1979-1980. He was instrumental in the synagogue moving from its original location in Westwood to its current building in Woodcliff Lake.

He is survived by his wife, Leta, his two children, Jay and Melissa, his daughter-in-law, Wendy, and two grandchildren, Benjamin and Aliza.

A graveside, limited-attendance funeral was conducted on July 22 at Cedar Park & Beth El Cemeteries in Paramus.

Donations in his honor may be made to Temple Emanuel of Pascack Valley (tepv.org) or to Rutgers Hillel (rutgershillel.org/donate).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pascack Valley Community Life from Jul. 21 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
8005220588
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Dear Jay, Hannah told me of your father's passing. My condolences to you & . your family. Fondly, Barbara Reiff
Barbara Reiff
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved