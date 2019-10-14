|
Stanley Tabaka
Paramus - Stanley Tabaka, 69, of Paramus, NJ passed peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Stanley, the son of Bronislaw and Jozefa Tabaka of Saddle Brook, NJ was born in Poland but lived most of his life in Paramus. He was the oldest of 4 children. Loving brother of Irene Ascuitto, Janina Lota and Wieslaw Tabaka. Loving uncle to 4 nieces, 2 nephews, 2 grand nieces and 1 grand nephews. Stanley was employed as a senior management electronics technician and consultant by Sanyo before retiring in 1994 due to health issues. Stanley was an avid bowler, motorcycle enthusiast, photography buff, loved his guitar, all things electronic and the DOORS. He was one of a kind and will be missed by his family and friends.
Funeral from Kugler Community Home for Funerals 311 Fifth St. Saddle Brook. Visiting hours on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 4-8pm. Funeral mass at Holy Rosary RC Church Passaic on Thursday, October 17 at 11am. Cremation private. The family requests donations be made in lieu of flowers to Holy Rosary RC Church, 6 Wall Street, Passaic, New Jersey, 07055