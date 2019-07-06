|
Stanley Vandenberg
Midland Park - Stanley J. Vandenberg, "Stan" age 83 of Midland Park went to be with his Lord, surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Stan was born in Glen Rock and lived most of his life in Midland Park. He served his country proudly in the United States Army from 1959 to 1961. Stan was a Police Officer in the Borough of Midland Park and retired as Sergeant after 26 years of service. He also volunteered on the Borough Ambulance Corp and in his later career drove a school bus for the Eastern Christian School Association. Stan was a member of the Irving Park CRC in Midland Park and later the Cedar Hill CRC in Wyckoff. He had a passion for his church and tractor trailer driving. He melded the two together and organized the transfer of donated furniture, home goods and clothing to a mission called the Cary Christian Center in Cary MS where he also served as a charter member of the board of directors. His legacy will be cherished by many in both New Jersey and Mississippi. Stan is survived by his devoted children, Deb, Bernie and his wife Linda and Lora and her husband John Albertson. He also leaves his adoring grandchildren, Kyle and his wife Meghan, Megan, Ben and Jack. Stan was pre-deceased by his loving wife of 61 years, Alberta (nee Ruit) in 2017 and his brother Albert in 2000. The Vandenberg family will receive friends on Sunday 3:00 until 7:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff. Funeral services will be held Monday 11:00 AM at the Cedar Hill Christian Reformed Church, 422 Cedar Hill Avenue, Wyckoff. Interment will be private in the Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Stan's name may be made to Cary Christian Center, 154 Cottonwood Street, Cary, MS 39054, or St. Jude Tribute Program, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.