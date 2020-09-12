1/
Stasia Hegybeli
1932 - 2020
Garfield - Stasia (Rostkowski) Hegybeli, 88, a lifelong resident of Garfield, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Stasia worked for Grand Union in Elmwood Park for 7 years, retiring in 1992. She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Garfield and her great joy in life was spending time with her treasured grandchildren. Stasia was the beloved wife of the late Eugene Hegybeli Sr., devoted mother of Eugene Hegybeli Jr. and his wife, Charmaine, of Passaic Park, James Hegybeli and his wife, Paula, of Fair Lawn, and Patricia Grosso and her husband, Robert, of Saddle Brook, cherished grandmother of Christine, Kathleen and her husband, Michael, Andrew and his fiancé, Lauren, Christopher, Danielle, James Jr. and Nicole, dear great-grandmother of Ryan and Daniel. She is predeceased by 9 brothers and sisters. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visitation on Monday from 4-8 PM and 10:30 AM on Tuesday at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 207 Ray Street, Garfield, NJ. The Funeral Mass will begin at 11:30 AM at St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Garfield and a private cremation will follow at Cedar Lawn Crematory in Paterson. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.kamienskifh.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
