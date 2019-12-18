Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Clifton - Stasia J. Neal, "Cleo", 99, of Clifton, passed away on December 17, 2019. Born in Passaic, she lived there before moving to Clifton in 1964. A parishioner of Holy Rosary RC Church, Passaic, Cleo was a member of the Leisure Club. A Lab Technician for 17 years for Hoffmann-LaRoche, Nutley, Cleo retired in 1980 and was a member of the Roche Retirees.

Beloved wife of the late William E., Sr., who passed away in 1996. Devoted mother of William E., Jr., and his wife Christine (Pych) Neal of Clifton. Loving grandmother of William E. Neal, III, and his wife Jennifer, and Scott Neal. Dear sister of the late Wendy Mikolajczyk, Helen Ables, and Stanley, Edmund, Joseph and Anna Gwodz.

Funeral Saturday 8:15 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 9:30 AM at Holy Rosary RC Church, Passaic. Entombment, St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visiting Friday 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the ARC of Bergen-Passaic/ Child Center, 223 Moore St., Hackensack, NJ 07601, www.ARCBP.com , in memory of Stasia, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com
