Stefan Kapitula
Clifton - Kapitula, Stefan, 87 of Clifton, passed away on November 19, 2019. Beloved husband to Maria (Spiak) Kapitula. Loving father to Adam Kapitula of Clifton, Krystyna Krol with husband Andrzej of Clifton. Andrzej Kapitula with wife Irena of Caldwell, and Teresa Hyra with husband Pawel of Clifton. Devoted grandfather to Radoslaw Krol, Malgorzata Krol-Maine, Monika Kapitula, Michael Kapitula, Sylvia Hyra and Christian Hyra. Dear brother to Maria Tynio of Passaic and Julia Bodnar of Toms River.
Stefan was born in Zdynia, Poland and arrived to the United States in 1985 settling in Passaic before moving to Clifton in 1993. He was a machinist at Mayer Textile in Clifton for 11 years.
Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Saturday at 9:15 AM then to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church at 10 AM. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Visiting Friday from 4PM to 8PM. Parastas on Friday at 7PM. www.marroccos.com