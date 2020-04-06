Services
Kamienski Funeral Home
106 Locust Avenue
Wallington, NJ 07057
(973) 779-1967
Stefan "Steve" Krzynowek


1933 - 2020
Wallington - Stefan Krzynowek, 87, of Wallington, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020. Steve was born in Serafin, Poland and lived in Passaic for 10 years, settling in Wallington 43 years ago. He was a parishioner of St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Passaic for many years. Steve was the beloved husband of the late Anna (Kasica) Krzynowek, devoted father of Edward and his wife, Teresa, Adam, John and the late Theodore, and loving grandfather of Victoria. Funeral services were handled by Kamienski Funeral Home in Wallington.
