Stefan Mozolewski
Clifton - Stefan Mozolewski, 91, of Clifton, passed away on April 3, 2019. Born in Grodno, Poland, he came to the US in 1954 and settled in Clifton. A parishioner of St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton, Stefan was a machinist at Leslie Controls, Parsippany, for 30 years.
Beloved husband of Wanda (Struniawska) for 64 years. Devoted mother of Steve Mozolewski and his wife Janet of Clifton, Chris Mozolewski and his wife Lauren Caiati of Fairfield, CT, and Eva Egger and her husband Joseph of Clifton. Cherished grandmother of Grace, Sophia, Ryan, and Justin.
Funeral Saturday 8 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave.,Clifton, and 9 AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton. Interment, Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery, Doylestown, PA. Visiting Friday 4 - 8 PM at the funeral home. www.ShookFH.com