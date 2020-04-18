Resources
Stefania (Wojtowach) Dutko

Stefania (Wojtowach) Dutko Obituary
Stefania (Wojtowach) Dutko

Clifton - 97, of Clifton passed away on April 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Wasyl Dutko. Loving mother of the late Jean Licata, the late Mary Didyk & the late Anna Dantschyschyn. Grandmother to Ross Licata Jr, Chris Licata, Denny Didyk, Raymond Dantschyschyn, Jr. She is also survived by 6 great Grandchildren.

Mrs. Dutko was born in the Ukraine and came to the US in 1951 settling in Passaic she was an assembly worker for 25 years with Bright Star Industries in Clifton. She was a parishioner of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Passaic & a member of the Ukrainian Center in Passaic.

Funeral Services & burial are private.
