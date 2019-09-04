|
Stefano "Steve" DeBari
Wanaque - Stefano "Steve" DeBari, age 76, of Wanaque, NJ, peacefully passed away surrounded by family and friends on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Steve was predeceased by his parents, Maria and Giuseppe. He is survived by his beloved wife, Enza, of Wanaque, his children, Maria & her husband John of Glen Rock, Anna & her husband Ben of Oakland and Patricia & her husband Kevin of Emerson & his grandchildren, Jake, Riley, Stephen, Noah, Lauren and Sarah. Visitation will be held at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, on Thursday, from 4:00 - 8:00 PM. A mass celebrating Steve's life will be held at St. Andrew Church, 120 Washington Avenue, Westwood, on Friday, at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinsons.org or to at michaeljfox.org.
