Services
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Memorial Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church
Garfield, NJ
View Map
Stefano "Steve" Linzalone

Stefano "Steve" Linzalone Obituary
Stefano "Steve" Linzalone

Naples, FL - LINZALONE, Stefano "Steve", age 91, of Naples, FL, died peacefully surrounded by his family on July 14, 2019. Born in NY, NY he resided there 5 years moving to Bari, Italy until he was 18 years old. Steve emigrated to the United States when the Korean Conflict broke out and enlisted in the US Army being discharged in 1952 as a Corporal. He then resided in New York one year and Rutherford 25 years settling in Naples, FL 35 years ago. Steve was an assembler at Western Electric in Kearny retiring in 1989, was a parishioner of St. Mary's RC Church, Rutherford and St. John the Evangelist RC Church, Naples, FL, and was an avid Italian Card player. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Susie "Agnes" (nee Falchi), three devoted children, Susye Ferullo and husband Martin, Maria Binns and husband Curtis, and Philip Linzalone and wife Katia, six cherished grandchildren, Stephanie (Eddie), Curtis, Steven (Casie), Jennifer (John), Amanda, and Philip (Sydney), and six adored great-grandchildren, Cali, Brayden, Talan, Alyssa, Landon, Bristol with one on the way in October. Steve is also survived by several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and many friends. He is predeceased by his grandson, Martin "JR" Ferullo in 2003, and his siblings, Frank and Lina. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 12 PM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Steve's memory to: Avow Cares Foundation, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples FL 34105. The Linzalone family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
