Stella Brzozowski
Blairstown - Stella Brzozowski, 96, of Blairstown, passed away on November 3, 2019.
Stella was raised on the family dairy farm and later moved to the city for work.
Even while employed, she returned to her childhood home on her day off and on weekends and vacation. Upon retiring in 1991, she returned to Blairstown and lived there until the time of her death. She was predeceased by her brothers, John and Peter, and her sister, Helen. Stella is survived by her nieces, Marion Gallipoli, Lorraine Napier and Patricia Westbrook.
Services and cremation were private and under the direction of the Cochran Funeral Home, Hackettstown, NJ.