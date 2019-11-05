Services
Cochran Funeral Home
905 High Street
Hackettstown, NJ 07840
(908) 852-3361
Resources
More Obituaries for Stella Brzozowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella Brzozowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stella Brzozowski Obituary
Stella Brzozowski

Blairstown - Stella Brzozowski, 96, of Blairstown, passed away on November 3, 2019.

Stella was raised on the family dairy farm and later moved to the city for work.

Even while employed, she returned to her childhood home on her day off and on weekends and vacation. Upon retiring in 1991, she returned to Blairstown and lived there until the time of her death. She was predeceased by her brothers, John and Peter, and her sister, Helen. Stella is survived by her nieces, Marion Gallipoli, Lorraine Napier and Patricia Westbrook.

Services and cremation were private and under the direction of the Cochran Funeral Home, Hackettstown, NJ. Online condolences may be made at www.cochranfuneral.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cochran Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -