Hillsdale - RIEGER, Stella N., 92, of Hillsdale, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, February 12th, 2020. Stella is survived by her beloved children Lee Ann Everett and her husband William Sr. and Frederick L Rieger and his wife Diane as well as her grandchildren William Everett Jr., Brittney Rieger, Zachary Everett and Carissa Rieger. She is predeceased by her dearest husband Frederick and son Karl. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Tuesday, February 18th from 11AM-1PM. A Celebration of Stella's life and faith will commence at 1PM with interment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ to follow. Memorial Contributions can be made in Stella's name to START II Animal Rescue Team, PO Box 177, Elmwood Park, NJ 07407 or at Startii.org. Becker-Funeralhome.com