Stella Novobilsky
New Port Richey, FL - Stella Novobilsky, age 98, New Port Richey, Florida, formerly of Clifton, NJ, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Heather Hill Hospice, New Port Richey, Florida. Mrs. Novobilsky was born in Passaic, NJ, the daughter of the late Joseph and the late Mary (Furtak) Pajenski. Stella was a parishioner at St. Michaels RC Church in New Port Richey, FL, loved bingo, arts and crafts and was a wonderful homemaker. She is survived by her devoted husband of 77 loving years, Edward Novobilsky, her beloved children, Barbara Westdyk and Alan Taylor and wife Laine, her loving siblings, John Pajenski, and Sophie Sikora and husband Fred and her cherished grandchildren, Dane and wife Laura, and Michael and wife Tricia, and four adored great grandchildren. A grave side service will be held on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020, 12:15 pm at St Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook, NJ.