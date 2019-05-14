Services
Paramus - Russell, Stella (nee Presnick) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the age of 96 years. She was born on April 14, 1923 in New York City where she lived before moving to Paramus over 60 years ago.

She was predeceased by her husband Hilary and daughter Beverly. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Paula Nee and her husband Derek of Hewitt, her grandson Paul Fisher and his wife Linda of Allendale, two great grandchildren Kate and Henry, her brother John Presnick of Queens NY as well as her loving nieces and nephews and granddog Benny.

Services were held privately for the family. Arrangements were entrusted to the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus.

Because of her love for animals, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Stella's memory may be made to Villalobos Rescue Center, PO Box 771127, New Orleans, LA 70177.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
