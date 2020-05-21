Stella S. De Lotto



Fort Lee - Stella S. De Lotto (née Garb) 92, of Fort Lee formerly of Clifton, died peacefully at home May 16, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Louis John,parents Roman and Sofie, daughter Judith Tragellis, siblings Jean Grabowski, Julie Kozdeba, Jane Paragh, Joe, Clementine, Tessie and sister-in -law Madeline. Born and raised in Passaic, Stella raised her family in Clifton where she became part of the Sacred Heart Family, her second home. When not caring for her husband and children, she lovingly devoted her time to the school and the church. She had an unwavering faith, devoted to God and never turned her back on those in need.



She is survived by her daughter Loreen of Fort Lee and Son Marc of Clifton; grandchildren Theo, Stephan, Stella Tragellis; son-in-law Paul, Second "Mom" to Maureen Buchanan and Carolyn Soccio and Patricia Ekonomidis. Affectionately known as "Yaya" by Louie, Sara, Kledia, Jenn, Zakk, Jon Michael. She also leaves behind many loving nieces,nephews and extended family and friends. There are some people in this world that you wish could live forever and Stella was one of them.



A Memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a future date due to the current pandemic.



Arrangements being made by Marrocco Memorial Chapel, Clifton, NJ.









