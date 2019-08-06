|
Stephanie A. (nee Jablonski) Lewandowski
Emerson - Stephanie A. Lewandowski (nee Jablonski), 81, died Monday, August 5, 2019. Born in Jersey City, she lived in North Arlington for over 40 years before moving to Emerson in 2010.
She worked as a secretary for Western Electric in Kearny before becoming a homemaker. During the 1970's she was very active in St. Michael's School in Lyndhurst, acting as a Boy Scout Leader, Girl Scout Leader and treasurer of the P.T.A.
Stephanie was the beloved wife of the late Stanley A. Lewandowski, the devoted mother of Stanley A. Lewandowski, Jr. and his wife, Christine and Christine Bagade and her husband, Dr. Vivek Bagade; the cherished grandmother of Sofia Lewandowski, Evelynn and Steven Bagade; the loving sister of Walter Jablonski and the late Helen Knox; the dear sister-in-law of James Knox and the late Patricia Jablonski and the adored aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at the Parow Funeral Home 185 Ridge Rd., North Arlington on Friday, August 9th at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation will be held on Thursday 4-8 PM at the funeral home.