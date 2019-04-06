|
Stephanie D. Cruise
Margate, FL - On Tuesday, April 2, 2019, Stephanie D. Cruise, residing in Margate, FL, passed away at the age of 62.
Stephanie was born on April 9, 1956 in New York to Stephen and Marguerita (DiMenna) Gerenser. She raised one son, Kash, and one daughter, Kelly. She spent her life working with and caring for horses. Stephanie had a gregarious personality which led to her making close connections with everyone she came in contact with. She took great pride in providing the best nurturing care to every life she touched, including animals. Stephanie was best known for her infectious smile, contagious laughter, outgoing nature, and straightforward candor.
She is survived by her son Kash Cruise and his wife Kristeen; daughter Kelly Ribeiro and her husband, John; sister Margaret Vossinas and her husband George; and four grandchildren who she adored: Sophie and Brady Cruise and Alyssa and Kayla Ribeiro. She was also survived by several loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
At Stephanie's request, a private family "Celebration of Life" will be held in lieu of a service. The family requests donations be sent in Stephanie's name to Tradewinds Farm Hands Inc. 3600 West Sample Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 or The Standardbred Retirement Foundation, at www.adoptahorse.org/donate.