Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
515 Lexington Ave
Clifton, NJ 07011
(973) 777-4332
Stephanie Furdzo


1930 - 2020
Clifton - STEPHANIE (nee Rebisz) FURDZO, 89, died Tuesday at home.

Born in Garfield, NJ, Mrs. Furdzo resided there before moving to Clifton in 1965. She had been employed at General Electric Co. of Fairlawn until her retirement.

Mrs. Furdzo was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka RC Church, Garfield.

She was predeceased by her husband, Adolph, in 2007.

Survivors include her devoted friends, Zbigniew and Danuta Czupryna and Karolina and Paul Sobstyl, of Clifton and her neighbor, Melvin Banas.

Due to the Covid-19 situation, a private graveside service will held with a Memorial Mass scheduled for a later date. Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Ave., Clifton is in charge of arrangements. Pleaser check www.bizubfh.com for updates.
