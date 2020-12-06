Stephanie J. Sommermeyer
Leonia, NJ - Stephanie J. Sommermeyer (Monti), 66 of Leonia, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday December 5, 2020. Born in Englewood, NJ Stephanie grew-up in Fort Lee, NJ and raised her family in Leonia. She graduated from Montclair State with a Degree in Education and from the College of New Rochelle with a Master's Degree in Early Childhood Education. She worked in the West New York, NJ School System as a Teacher for 37 years teaching home economics and pre-K. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Helen (Malillo), her sister Helene Richardson and brother-in-law John Richardson. She is survived by her loving husband, John, of 43 years. Two daughters Dava Ritchea of NYC, NY and Mallory Sommermeyer of Leonia. A sister Terry Andretta, brother in-law Rich Andretta, son-in-law Derek Ritchea and a granddaughter Madelyn. Stephanie had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel, attend Broadway plays and Springsteen concerts, and meet new friends, most recently at her Italian Meet-up Group. Seacrest Beach has been her summer home for many years where she lived on the same street as each of her sisters. She valued family time more than anything, especially with her extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews. She will be remembered as a beloved teacher, excellent cook, caring friend and wonderful mother, grandmother and aunt. Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 706 Grand Central Ave. Lavallette, NJ is in charge of the arrangements. Services will be privately held at Faith Lutheran Church with a virtual option for those that cannot attend in person. Donation may be made to the Faith Lutheran Preschool in Lavallette, NJ or St. Jude Children Research Hospital.
