Services
Parow Funeral Home
185 Ridge Rd.
North Arlington, NJ 07031
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Parow Funeral Home
185 Ridge Road
North Arlington, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
Lyndhurst, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Tenerowicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie J. Tenerowicz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephanie J. Tenerowicz Obituary
Stephanie J. Tenerowicz

East Rutherford - Stephanie J. Tenerowicz (nee Sadowski), 99, died July 25, 2019.

Born in Jersey City she lived in Lyndhurst before moving to East Rutherford.

Before retiring she worked as a secretary for various corporations in the North Jersey area.

She is the beloved wife of the late Stanley, the cherished mother of Valerie Scherer, Phyllis Scangorella and Mary Luberto, and the adored grandmother of 3 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the Parow Funeral Home, 185 Ridge Road, North Arlington on Sunday, July 28, from 2 to 6 P.M. On Monday, everyone will be meeting in St. Michael's Church, Lyndhurst for the Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. A private cremation will follow.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parow Funeral Home
Download Now