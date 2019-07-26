|
Stephanie J. Tenerowicz
East Rutherford - Stephanie J. Tenerowicz (nee Sadowski), 99, died July 25, 2019.
Born in Jersey City she lived in Lyndhurst before moving to East Rutherford.
Before retiring she worked as a secretary for various corporations in the North Jersey area.
She is the beloved wife of the late Stanley, the cherished mother of Valerie Scherer, Phyllis Scangorella and Mary Luberto, and the adored grandmother of 3 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the Parow Funeral Home, 185 Ridge Road, North Arlington on Sunday, July 28, from 2 to 6 P.M. On Monday, everyone will be meeting in St. Michael's Church, Lyndhurst for the Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. A private cremation will follow.