Services
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
8:30 AM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Francis R.C. Church
Ridgefield Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Perrotta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie Toczko Perrotta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephanie Toczko Perrotta Obituary
Stephanie Toczko Perrotta

Ridgefield Park - Stephanie Toczko Perrotta, of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the age of 87 years.

Stephanie worked as a word-perfect legal secretary at Tuckner, Sipser, Weinstock & Sipser, LLP in New York. Member of the Songwriters Guild of America in Tennessee. Beloved mother of Neil G. Perrotta, Jr. and his wife Fran, Patricia A. Perrotta, Cheryl Ann Perrotta, Philip J. Perrotta and his wife Wendy, Stephanie Giancaspro and her husband Jeff, and Leigh Perrotta White and her husband Jeff. Cherished grandmother of Nicole, Christopher, Noelle, Philip, Alexa, Natalie, Jessica and Jeffrey. Adored great grandmother of Anthony, Kimberly, Krista, Kiki, Christopher, Jonathan, Lucas, and Sloane. Dearest sister of Frances Jenness and her husband Fred.

Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Monday, October 21st at 8:30 AM. The Funeral Mass will be offered at 9:30 AM at St. Francis R.C. Church, Ridgefield Park. Cremation is private. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3 to 7 PM at Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park. vorheesingwersen.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now