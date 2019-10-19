|
|
Stephanie Toczko Perrotta
Ridgefield Park - Stephanie Toczko Perrotta, of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the age of 87 years.
Stephanie worked as a word-perfect legal secretary at Tuckner, Sipser, Weinstock & Sipser, LLP in New York. Member of the Songwriters Guild of America in Tennessee. Beloved mother of Neil G. Perrotta, Jr. and his wife Fran, Patricia A. Perrotta, Cheryl Ann Perrotta, Philip J. Perrotta and his wife Wendy, Stephanie Giancaspro and her husband Jeff, and Leigh Perrotta White and her husband Jeff. Cherished grandmother of Nicole, Christopher, Noelle, Philip, Alexa, Natalie, Jessica and Jeffrey. Adored great grandmother of Anthony, Kimberly, Krista, Kiki, Christopher, Jonathan, Lucas, and Sloane. Dearest sister of Frances Jenness and her husband Fred.
Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Monday, October 21st at 8:30 AM. The Funeral Mass will be offered at 9:30 AM at St. Francis R.C. Church, Ridgefield Park. Cremation is private. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3 to 7 PM at Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park. vorheesingwersen.com