Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's RC Church
Hawthorne, NJ
Paterson - "A truly unique and spirited individual!"

Stephanie Zonenberg (nee Lacz) of Paterson died peacefully at home on the morning of July 30th from stage 4 non-smoker lung cancer surrounded by her family. Survived by husband of 53 years, Edward C. Zonenberg, their children, Edward J., and sons Nicholas and Andrew, Mary, Helen, husband Cenker Demir, and Catherine, husband Andres Barahona, her son Luis, their daughter Karina. Known for riding her bicycle through East Side neighborhood, building the community from the grassroots, always stopping to help someone in need. She loved her family, her faith and Paterson, proud of her Polish heritage. Mass will be held at St. Anthony's RC Church in Hawthorne on September 21st at 10am.
