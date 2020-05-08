Stephany Sikoryak
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephany's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephany Sikoryak

Saddle Brook - Stephany (nee Zerebecki) Sikoryak, of Saddle Brook, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Born in Butler, Pennsylvania she resided in New York City before moving to Saddle Brook in 1959. Stephany was a faithful parishioner of Ukrainian Orthodox Holy Ascension Church, Clifton.

She is predeceased by her husband, Charles Sikoryak (1999); her parents, Vasyl and Anna (nee Denneck) Zerebecki; one sister, May Zerebecki; two brothers, John Moacko and Peter Moacko.

She is survived by her devoted daughter, Donna Marie Bednarczyk and her husband, Frank and son, Scott Charles Sikoryak and his wife, Rhonda.

A special thank you to my son-in-law, Frank for his hard work. A thank you to Eunice and Laverne at the Atrium and a thank you to Christine and Stephanie from Optium United Health Care.

Due to current conditions services are private. Arrangements are by Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013. Please visit www.bizub.com for online condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved