Stephany Sikoryak
Saddle Brook - Stephany (nee Zerebecki) Sikoryak, of Saddle Brook, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Born in Butler, Pennsylvania she resided in New York City before moving to Saddle Brook in 1959. Stephany was a faithful parishioner of Ukrainian Orthodox Holy Ascension Church, Clifton.
She is predeceased by her husband, Charles Sikoryak (1999); her parents, Vasyl and Anna (nee Denneck) Zerebecki; one sister, May Zerebecki; two brothers, John Moacko and Peter Moacko.
She is survived by her devoted daughter, Donna Marie Bednarczyk and her husband, Frank and son, Scott Charles Sikoryak and his wife, Rhonda.
A special thank you to my son-in-law, Frank for his hard work. A thank you to Eunice and Laverne at the Atrium and a thank you to Christine and Stephanie from Optium United Health Care.
Due to current conditions services are private. Arrangements are by Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013. Please visit www.bizub.com for online condolences.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 8 to May 10, 2020.