Westwood - Stephen Bonerbo, 54 of Westwood, NJ, passed away while in the company of his family and friends on June 8, 2019. Born in Hillsdale, NJ to Thomas and Janet Bonerbo, he was the second oldest of four children. Stephen worked as an executive in print management with Broadridge Financial, with over 25 years in the industry. Stephen was a lifelong Mets fan, a food lover and an avid golfer who enjoyed time with his family and friends. Beloved husband of Jennifer Bonerbo. Devoted father of Laura and Joseph Bonerbo. Dear brother of Thomas Bonerbo, John Bonerbo and Julie Cochrane. He is also survived by his beloved puppy, Bandit. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Tuesday, June 11 from 2-4 and 7-9PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Stephen's life and faith will be held at St. Andrew R.C. Church, Westwood, NJ on Wednesday, June 12 at 11AM. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery, Airmont, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, www.ipffoundation.org/. A golf outing and fundraiser in memory of Stephen for IPF will be hosted at a future date and location to be determined. All interested participants please email: [email protected]