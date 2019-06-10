Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew R.C. Church
Westwood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Bonerbo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Bonerbo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephen Bonerbo Obituary
Stephen Bonerbo

Westwood - Stephen Bonerbo, 54 of Westwood, NJ, passed away while in the company of his family and friends on June 8, 2019. Born in Hillsdale, NJ to Thomas and Janet Bonerbo, he was the second oldest of four children. Stephen worked as an executive in print management with Broadridge Financial, with over 25 years in the industry. Stephen was a lifelong Mets fan, a food lover and an avid golfer who enjoyed time with his family and friends. Beloved husband of Jennifer Bonerbo. Devoted father of Laura and Joseph Bonerbo. Dear brother of Thomas Bonerbo, John Bonerbo and Julie Cochrane. He is also survived by his beloved puppy, Bandit. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Tuesday, June 11 from 2-4 and 7-9PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Stephen's life and faith will be held at St. Andrew R.C. Church, Westwood, NJ on Wednesday, June 12 at 11AM. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery, Airmont, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, www.ipffoundation.org/. A golf outing and fundraiser in memory of Stephen for IPF will be hosted at a future date and location to be determined. All interested participants please email: [email protected]
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now