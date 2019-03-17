Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Resources
Norwood - Stephen Chasmar, 25, of West Palm Beach, FL, formerly of Norwood, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Stephen was predeceased by his beloved mother Joanne and his grandfather of Stuart Chasmar. He is survived by his loving father, Mitchell Chasmar and sister, Amanda. Adored grandson of James and Lucille Sabato and Jean Avantario. He was also a cherished nephew, cousin and loyal friend.

Steve was a great young man. He was working in Internet Sales. Multi-talented, he played guitar and, like his mother, was a naturally gifted artist. He loved to hike and fish with his father and sister, always bringing the family's big Labrador "Spike" with them.

Steve was an ace pitcher in baseball and a sure shot in basketball. He will be missed for his smile, kindness and intelligence.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-9 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).

In lieu of flowers, donations in Stephen's memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org.

