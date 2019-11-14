Resources
Saddle Brook - Stephen Chewcaskie of Saddle Brook, NJ and Trinity, FL passed away on September 27, 2019. Stephen was the beloved husband of the late Dolores Chewcaskie, father of Stephen Chewcaskie and his wife, Anne of Dunedin, FL, Brian Chewcaskie and his wife, Ellen of Allendale, NJ and Sheryl Chewcaskie and her husband David Baxley of Odessa, FL. Cherished grandmother of Dylan Chewcaskie and Brianne Chewcaskie.

Stephen was a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle Church, active in many church organizations.

A memorial Mass celebrating Stephen's life will be held at 1 :00 p.m. on November 23, 2019 at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 488 Saddle River Road, Saddle Brook, NJ

As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 -
