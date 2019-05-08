|
Stephen DiGemma
Haworth - Stephen J. DiGemma, 55, of Haworth, beloved brother, uncle and godfather passed away quietly in his sleep on Monday, May 6, 2019. Survived by his brothers, Mark of Geneva, Switzerland and Peter and wife Elsa of Haworth, and his nieces, Lauren, Robin and husband Max Alex, and Chloe.
Steve was employed by NJ Dept. of Transportation and a graduate of DeVry University. Steve enjoyed spending time with his family and extensive circles of friends. He was an all-around good guy with endless knowledge of movies and music. He will be missed by everyone he touched in his life.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 10 at 10 AM at Sacred Heart Church with entombment to follow at Garden of Memories, Washington Twp. Visiting hours are Thursday 5-8 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).
Those who wish may make donations in Steve's memory to Sacred Heart Church, 102 Park St, Haworth, NJ 07641.
