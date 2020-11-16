1/
Stephen G. Schrammel
Hawthorne - Schrammel, Stephen G., age 99, on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Born in New York City, Stephen had resided in Passaic and Clifton before moving to Hawthorne where he had lived for almost 60 years. Throughout his life, Stephen had worked as a machinist for General Electric in Fair Lawn. A parishioner of St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Hawthorne, Stephen was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Holy Name Society, and the Hawthorne Gun Club. Stephen was the beloved husband of the late Ann (nee Ament) Schrammel (1977). Husband of Helen (nee Korsak) Schrammel. Loving father of Joanne Young and her late husband Emmett (2019) of Clifton. Stepfather of Richard Korsack and his wife Ysela of Elmwood Park, Christine Korsak of Garfield, and Jackie Schott and her husband Joseph of Caldwell. Grandfather of Stephen Young and his wife Stephanie of Clifton. Great grandfather of one. Dear step grandfather of six and one great grandchild. He is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Brother of the late Emma Klypka and the late Ann Sweeney. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 9:30am on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 meeting at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, 276 Diamond Bridge Avenue, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Friends may visit with the family at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, on Tuesday from 4:00 - 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice. (www.browningforshay.com)




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
