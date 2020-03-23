Resources
Stephen G. Weber

Upper Saddle River - Weber, Stephen G., 63, of Upper Saddle River, NJ, formerly of Saddle River, NJ, passed away on Sunday, March 22nd. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Weber. Devoted father of Loren, Holly, Coral, Kyle and Nicholas. Loving grandfather of Maddox, Kennedy, Delaney, Maya, Melia and Kai. Cherished son of Rose Weber. Steve was a graduate of Stockton University. He was a Vice President of Mutual of America, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ. He was so loved and will be so missed ... "Mother, mother ocean, I have heard you call. Wanted to sail upon your waters since I was three feet tall." All services are private.
