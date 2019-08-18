Services
Stephen Gatto
1951 - 2019
Stephen Gatto Obituary
Stephen Gatto

- - Born January 30, 1951, A kind and innocent soul has found his special place in heaven.

Beloved son of Joseph and Angelina (both deceased) survived by brother Andrew, sister-in-law Susan, nephew Andrew Jr. (Christiani), nieces Lisa Gatto Setten (Alec), Laura Gatto Wilson (Alex) and grand nephew and nieces Eliot, Phoebe, Anna, Juniper and Clara. Also survived by his devoted caregivers, Ada and Anna Saja whose compassion and dedication is deeply appreciated.

Born with developmental disabilities, Stephen was nevertheless able to live a highly productive and enjoyable life. Employed for 30 years by the Inserra Shop Rite Supermarkets as a carriage collector, Steve developed many friendships with fellow employees and customers. He enjoyed music, was a talented dancer and participated in many activities coordinated by The Arc of Bergen and Passaic Counties. His captivating smile and pleasant demeanor will be missed by the many persons whose lives he touched.

Those interested in paying tribute to Stephen can do so by making a contribution in his memory to The Arc of Bergen and Passaic Counties, 233 Moore St., Hackensack 07601. A memorial service will be held later this year.
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
