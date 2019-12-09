|
Stephen J. Kastelfka
Wyckoff - Stephen J. Kastelfka, age 93, of Wyckoff, NJ died on Monday, December 9th, 2019. Born in Jersey City, NJ, he was a resident of Wyckoff for over 60 years.
Stephen was the maintenance supervisor for the Township of Wyckoff for 25 years before retiring in 1988. Stephen was a proud veteran of the US Navy serving during World War II. In October of 2018, Stephen was selected to participate in the Hudson Valley Honor Flight - Mission #21 to Washington D.C. where he enjoyed the planned festivities amongst other invited veterans. He was also a parishioner of St. Elizabeth's RC Church, Wyckoff, NJ.
Stephen was predeceased by his wife, Anna, of 60 years in 2018. Surviving is Stephen's sister-in-law, Fran Kostelfka. Stephen will be missed by his nieces and nephews, Betty Ann Easton and her husband Terry, Catherine Miele-Richardson and her husband Mark, Richard Bozzo and his wife Elaine, Rae Marie Kopfer and her husband Joseph. Also surviving are his great nieces, Samantha, Sabrina, Jessica, Rae Anne, Meghann, and his great nephew, Brett. He is also predeceased by his brother, John, and his sister, Ann.
Visiting Friday 4-7 pm at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Funeral Mass Saturday 10 am at St. Elizabeth's RC Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave, Wyckoff, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Post - Midland Park/Wyckoff, 28 Faner Road, Midland Park, NJ 07432 or to the Hudson Valley Honor Flight, ATTN: Donations, PO Box 375, Walden, NY 12586 (make checks payable to H.V.H.F.)